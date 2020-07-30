The Philadelphia School District pivoted this week from a hybrid learning plan to going all-virtual through at least the first marking period, which ends Nov. 17. The change came after hundreds of parents, teachers, and students raised concerns that reopening school buildings for fall would pose huge risks as coronavirus cases continue to increase in the region. The School Board is voting Thursday on the new all-remote plan, which is expected to be approved.
The Inquirer asked two teachers and a former principal to share what they want for the school year—and we want to hear from other teachers, school staff, administrators, and educators in the region.
Our questions:
- What do you hope to happen for the school year (all virtual vs. hybrid), and what factors landed you there?
- What does the District need to do to make you feel schools are safe?
Answer in the form below, or email us at opinion@inquirer.com. Some answers may appear in The Inquirer. If your response is chosen for publication, we will contact you ahead of time.