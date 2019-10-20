What I tell other parents: Trust your instincts and do what you think is right even if it’s not the popular sentiment. You don’t have to follow what other people are doing. If you want to send your child to a public school, I would encourage parents to support their neighborhood school. Be proactive and go meet the principal, teachers, and current parents at your neighborhood school to get to know the school. I’ve met many teachers at my daughter’s and other schools and they all are wonderful. The rating doesn’t reflect the school and there are so many great things happening at schools. No school is perfect and you can contribute to their future success. Invest in the neighborhood you live in.