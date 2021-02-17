I am immeasurably grateful to my children’s teachers and all of the school staff who have been working furiously to adapt education in a pandemic. I know they miss teaching in the classroom as much as our kids miss being there. I know that they are well aware of all the social, emotional, and other support that can’t be replaced, despite their best attempts, with remote school. I also know that they deserve to be able to go back to the buildings with the confidence that their city has made available to them the one thing that we know will dramatically lower their risk of COVID-19: a vaccine.