What should schools and districts do to support ongoing teacher learning and improved workplace conditions? According to a recent report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, professional development programs that have the greatest impact on student learning are those that: focus on teaching strategies specific to subjects (like English, math, social studies, or science); organize around the instructional materials teachers actually use; let teachers participate with colleagues from their own school; and provide opportunities for teachers to discuss how to adapt professional development to local needs (e.g., supporting specific student populations such as English learners and students with disabilities).