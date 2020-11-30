Likewise, the Mayor also has been fairly invisible on this front. The Administration’s most assertive effort to date has been the allocation of $38.6 million of CARES Act funding to small business loans and grants. Beyond that, however, very few of the Mayor’s public appearances have been pointed at the challenges faced by our small businesses, and there’s little sense of what the administration’s recovery initiatives might entail in 2021 and certainly nothing anybody can plan around.