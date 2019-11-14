In fact, although fruit juice is widely perceived as healthier than soda, it contains just as many calories and sugar. A 12-ounce can of Coca-Cola has 140 calories and 10 teaspoons of sugar, whereas 12-ounces of apple juice has 165 calories and 9.5 teaspoons of sugar – in short, apple juice has just a half-teaspoon less sugar than a can of Coke, roughly equivalent to 2.5 Skittles. While the sugar in 100% fruit juice is naturally occurring (rather than added in), the physiological response (and health consequences) are essentially the same. The key issue is fiber: when you eat a banana, the fiber in the fruit slows down the body’s absorption of sugar (and fills you up). Remove the fiber, and the sugar hits immediately, just like a soft drink.