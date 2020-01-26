Parks and Rec camps are beloved by my children and others across the city. But they also often come with enormous wait lists (much like the after-school programs run at these same rec centers). Recently, I spoke with a single-parent friend who moved back to Philadelphia not long ago. She put her child on a one-year to two-year waiting list for city-supported after-school and summer camp. One parent of a 4-year-old told me that he has a calendar reminder to register for after-care and summer camp 18 months before his child will even be old enough to go to his neighborhood public school.