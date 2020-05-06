City pools seem one of the safer public spaces to open as we face a summer of our new normal with a few simple changes and increased cleaning. First, the city could delay the pool season, usually the pools open at the end of June and close early in August. Instead, the city could opt to move the pool season to Mid-July to the end of August. The later season would give Philadelphians something to look forward to during this time especially for families who cannot afford to leave the city in August when we see the highest temperatures in the city.