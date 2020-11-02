Integrity: The voting — in-person on Tuesday or mail-in ballots submitted early — will not in any way be manipulated or tainted. The voting machines that are in place for November 3 have been tested now in two prior elections. This prior use means that well-trained staff and polling place volunteers have the experience to ensure the machines are set up correctly and will be operating properly. And our operation to count mail-in ballots has added more equipment and staff to help speed the process.