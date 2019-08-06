For years, I’ve worked to create a sense of community and belonging among our city’s youth and organizations that service them. I’ve seen firsthand that youth have, or desire, the knowledge to make change. Further, they overwhelmingly have the will to fight for that change. I’ve also seen adults struggle to listen to young people and honor their lived experiences. It’s an unfortunate by-product of two factors: 1) adults are often far removed from the direct impact of the issues plaguing our youth and 2) all humans must contend with unconscious biases (age, class, race, gender, and the like).