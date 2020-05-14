After the mass shooting in Parkland, Fla., young people in that suburban Florida school did something new: They connected with youth in urban centers to articulate a cross-regional, cross-class, cross-racial understanding of the carnage done by guns to America’s children. Youth in my writing class at the University of Pennsylvania responded by creating a publication exploring those efforts that has become #VoteThatJawn. They wrote about siblings and friends back home, who were barred from leaving school to protest but did so anyway; they studied our original Constitution, its flaws and amendments. Some wrote funny bits that displayed deep underlying anxiety. My students were not looking into the rear-view mirror at remembered U.S. glory. They were staring ahead at a degraded planet, debt, an implacable system making life more precarious, and envisioning paths forward.