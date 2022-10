Blair Barbara Henry at her first Phillies game in August 2018. She passed away shortly after her third birthday in 2020. From her father Mike Henry: "She was a big fan of the Phanatic and Bryce Harper. The Phillies made sure to send her a birthday package after she met him at the hospital. She would watch games and yell 'Go, Bryce Harper!'" Read more

After someone you love dies, a joyful moment can feel bittersweet, because they aren’t here to enjoy it. And for Philadelphians, it’s hard to imagine a more joyful sports moment than last Sunday, when the Phillies clinched a spot in the World Series.

I asked people to submit photos and memories of the people they wish were here to watch us battle for the championship this weekend.

» READ MORE: Phillies fans we wish were here: 5 essays | Opinion

Alison McCook is an assistant opinion editor at The Inquirer. She occasionally writes about health, caregiving, and all things Philly.