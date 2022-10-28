After someone you love dies, a joyful moment can feel bittersweet, because they aren’t here to enjoy it. And for Philadelphians, it’s hard to imagine a more joyful sports moment than last Sunday, when the Phillies clinched a spot in the World Series.

I asked people to submit photos and memories of the people they wish were here to watch us battle for the championship this weekend.

» READ MORE: Phillies fans we wish were here: 5 essays | Opinion

Alison McCook is an assistant opinion editor at The Inquirer. She occasionally writes about health, caregiving, and all things Philly.