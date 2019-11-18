Even before the 1950s, when Kraft Foods scientists in Illinois invented the scientific marvel called Cheez Whiz and it became a favored topping of our native steak, Philadelphia had long been associated with delicious dairy. That’s partly because it’s the big city market for Lancaster, home to many dairy farms and some of the world’s richest soil. When a cream cheese entrepreneur was searching for a better marketing strategy back in 1880, he chose to evoke the city with a reputation for quality food, leading to the ubiquitous Philadelphia brand — even though the cheese hailed from New York. In 2011, when National Geographic named Capogiro (RIP) home of the world’s best gelato, it credited “grass-fed Amish cows” for providing the milk.