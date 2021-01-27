Nonetheless, the City’s failure in ceding its leadership role around vaccination coordination to a phalanx of independent organizations was an egregious breach of its most important duty: protecting public health. The Health Department should have been the “tip of the spear” in coordinating the vaccination effort. By failing to initially lead in this area, the City created a vacuum amid a crisis. This vacuum was filled by “a bunch of, like, college kids trying to help out.” This lack of leadership from the City forced people to rely on a highly questionable partner and may have exposed issues related to the use and disclosure of private health information and the ongoing potential lack of safeguarding under federal health information privacy laws.