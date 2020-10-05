Good comes from all of us and to all of us through knowledge, listening, empathy, honesty, humility, sacrifice, service, innovation, generosity, hard work, leadership — simply said, it is humanity in action at its best. We at the Philadelphia Foundation are committed to standing up for what matters. Motivated by all that has been accomplished through the efforts and legacies that have been a part of Philadelphia for centuries and energized by the forces of good that we believe abound across our region, we are ready and resolved to move us forward — to make more good things happen.