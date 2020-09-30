PERC has made available school-specific maps and statistics that district and school leaders, high school students, and their families can use to assess their commute-time related risks. For example, 74% of Dobbins Technical High School students took public transit to school in 2018, and 10% of them will spend 100 minutes or more commuting to and from school every day. That’s a long time to be confined in a small space with a revolving door of new passengers every few minutes.