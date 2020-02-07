In my new book, A City Divided: Race, Fear and the Law in Police Confrontations, I examine an encounter between three plainclothes Pittsburgh officers and an 18-year-old who attended Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts High School. The officers, belonging to a special undercover unit that combats drugs and guns, said they saw a man lurking next to a house and announced: “Police!” While the man stopped and talked with them, they said they saw signs he was armed. When he ran, they tackled and beat him. When they feared he was going for a gun, they hit him in the head. They found no gun on him, nor anywhere on the ground, but they arrested and charged him with felonies.