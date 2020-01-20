A growing majority of Americans support the right to abortion. Yet, some politicians are focused on anti-abortion policy that would put people’s lives at risk when it is within their power to pass policies to improve health outcomes. Clearly if these elected leaders cared about lowering the abortion rate, they would focus on measures that have proven to be the front-line defense in reducing the need for abortion: increasing access to affordable birth control and funding comprehensive sex education in our schools. In fact, these measures are responsible for the current all-time lows in the rates of abortion. Instead, we see some legislators working to the contrary by supporting regulations like the administration’s unethical “gag rule” on Title X funding, limiting the reach of the nation’s family planning program for those who are uninsured and underinsured. The hypocrisy of those who are committed to dismantling access to preventive health care does not go unnoticed.