My experience working in an organizational development firm, while running a catering business, came in handy. I realized that I needed to run our pod like a mini-organization — because that’s exactly what it is. We were overwhelmed and miserable, when the point was for all of us to be happier and for the kids to learn effectively. Then it hit me: Humans aren’t wired for confusion and uncertainty. No one knows what to do, because this is all new. We don’t know when it is time to be a parent, a teacher, or tech support in this new world. And we experience frustration when our roles aren’t clearly defined.