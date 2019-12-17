The accumulation of these lies – that the police intentionally violate the law rather than enforce it, that they target skin color as opposed to crime, that the war on drugs is a mistaken relic of the past, that poverty excuses murder, and that violent crime is a disease and not a choice – sends a clear message to violent criminals: it’s not your fault. In fact, you’re a victim. So just keep doing what you’re doing. And don’t worry, we’ll change the system to accommodate you. We’re sorry for harassing you by trying to interfere with your lawbreaking.