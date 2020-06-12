M y first memory of getting The Talk was around May 13, 1985. I was 9 years old and had relocated to Philadelphia less than two years earlier with my family after we fled political persecution in our home in Zaire. That evening, we were watching television at home and, like many other Philadelphians, were engrossed by a live feed of the standoff in West Philadelphia between the police and members of MOVE, a black liberation group. During the coverage, we saw a grainy image of a police helicopter circling ominously above a rowhouse on Osage Avenue before it dropped a strange object onto the roof. That object was a satchel containing four pounds of explosives. It unleashed a devastating explosion and fire that killed 11 people, including five children, and destroyed more than 60 homes and a beautiful community. The city let the fire burn. (Even today, nobody from the city was ever held accountable and the city has never formally apologized for this tragedy.)