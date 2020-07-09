6. Employers are not held accountable for police misconduct. HB1841 grossly misses the mark on making employment information about officers available to Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies. Employment information is not given if a previous agreement prohibits disclosure. The bill does not mention how long background records are to be kept, nor include a deadline for when a law enforcement agency must provide the background investigation information requested by a prospective employer. It also requires no certification that employment information provided is complete or true. Law enforcement agencies face no penalty for failing to disclose employment information. And hiring agencies can disregard any of the bills’ enumerated issues relating to use of force as long as they give a rationale for hiring an officer.