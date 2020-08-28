Successfully holding an election on Nov. 3 will require the help of thousands of individuals across the region and state to serve as poll workers. These public servants are the unsung heroes of election days, and many have been staffing the polls for years, if not decades, but recruiting them has become increasingly difficult for election directors. And this year, health concerns from COVID-19 have spiked the number of vacancies that need to be filled in the coming weeks. Here’s what you should know before signing up. (Spoiler alert: It’s definitely not too late to sign up to work the polls on Election Day this year.)