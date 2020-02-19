Financial speculation is, without question, a benefit to society. Speculation is an activity through which risk is turned into goods and services. The reason the world has more food, safer drinking water, inexpensive cures for diseases that once killed millions, cheaper energy, cellular technology, and worldwide communication is because financial speculators took on risks that entrepreneurs and inventors couldn’t shoulder. In speculating, these financiers provided capital to markets that made its way to entrepreneurs and inventors, who brought new ideas to fruition. It is precisely because of this that humans today can feed, house, and clothe ten times the number of people our forebears could support -- and this at a standard of living so high that many of today’s poor live better than the middle-class of just a century ago.