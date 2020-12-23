It makes a world of difference to us all that in the weeks leading up to Christmas Pope Francis surprised us with his proclamation of the “Year of Saint Joseph.” Joseph, the father of Jesus of Nazareth, is the most understated figure of the Christmas story, and yet for Christians he plays a pivotal role in bringing salvation to the whole world. The Pope’s official opening of a year-long celebration of the fatherly saint is a global call for solidarity and a renewed way of being family in the post-pandemic world we all hope will come sooner than later. What is more: He is doing this as a leader of the largest global religious organization in the world who has a special relationship to other leaders of international organizations in business and politics.