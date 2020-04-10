"And my answer is, of course we’ll be OK,” Pérez said. “You know, sometimes I think we take things for granted, and that was something that was so readily available to us — to have the opportunity and the option to just go to church with not being questioned by anybody, and gather. This time is a time where maybe we need to reevaluate our own appreciation of that great gift that we have here in this country, which is our religious liberty.”