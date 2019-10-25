Day of Dignity can do that for a day, providing people with some of the resources to address their concrete needs. However, we also need to address the structural causes of poverty. IRUSA, for example, supports numerous livelihood projects around the world, such as support to help people grow their own crops and temporary vouchers and stipends to enroll people in vocational programs or help them prepare resumés. Both of these are examples of investing in future potential and prosperity, reducing the likelihood of long-term dependency on aid.