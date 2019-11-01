Our rights are protected whenever agents ask federal prosecutors whether they must give Miranda warnings to a suspect, or whether someone is represented by counsel and cannot be questioned without the attorney present. These acts are the everyday protection of our Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights. I have never heard anyone in federal law enforcement refer to any section of the Bill of Rights as the “phony Fourth Amendment." We may not agree with every court decision interpreting these rights, but we obey them, because that’s what the “deep state” does.