We may also object to the President’s efforts to take away Americans’ health care. Not only is the Trump administration unwilling to defend the Affordable Care Act (ACA), it has joined a lawsuit seeking to overturn the legislation – with no replacement plan whatsoever. An estimated 133 million people would lose protections for pre-existing conditions, and 21 million people would lose their health care coverage entirely – including 12 million adults covered under the ACA’s Medicaid expansion. (In addition, three million children would lose the coverage they obtained when their parents signed up.) In Pennsylvania, 858,000 of us would lose health care.