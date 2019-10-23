Mulvaney later said he misspoke, and that's probably true. As Kurt Volker, the former U.S. envoy to Ukraine, explained in his sworn deposition before the House Intelligence Committee, the Ukrainians did not know that the aid was being held up until more than up a month after Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (during which Trump never mentioned the aid was on hold). "They became aware later [that the aid was held up], but I don't believe they were aware at the time, so there was no leverage implied," Volker told the committee. If you are demanding a quid pro quo, you have to tell the country that you are holding up the quid until they deliver the quo. The Ukrainians didn't even know there was a quid.