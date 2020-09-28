Of course, just as rehabilitation is not the only justification for incarceration, low recidivism risk may not be, in and of itself, a justification to shorten the length of a sentence. However, as we are in the throes of a national debate over releasing inmates to reduce the risk of COVID transmission, it is necessary for policymakers to be informed by the best science, which tells us individuals who committed crimes as juveniles and are now in their 40s and 50s pose a negligible risk to society.