The heating planet is melting icebergs around the world. A report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows that between 2014 and 2018, one trillion tons of ice melted. That’s enough water to fill a pool the size of New York State 23 feet deep. Now, the Thwaites glacier in Antarctica is rapidly melting, guaranteeing an additional two feet of sea-level rise. The Thwaites is only one out of 198,000 other glaciers around the world that may eventually melt adding to sea-level rise.