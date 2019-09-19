And yet, when the Supreme Court had the chance in 1992’s Casey v. Planned Parenthood decision to reverse Roe, it did something strange. While on the one hand, the Supreme Court rejected its 1973 characterization of abortion as a “fundamental right,” the justices preserved a limited right to abortion on the basis of women’s’ so-called “reliance” on it. The finding states: “The ability of women to participate equally in the economic and social life of the Nation has been facilitated by their ability to control their reproductive lives.”