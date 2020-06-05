We live in a society where black people are still reeling from the devastating effects of slavery. Just as I would never expect my Jewish brothers and sisters to forget about the horrors of the Holocaust and its effects, black people should not forget our painful past and painful present. Two hundred years of slavery was followed by being denied federally approved reparations, Reconstruction-era policies, public lynchings and massacres, Jim Crow, the struggle to achieve basic civil rights, housing redlining, and educational inequality. Then our “war on drugs” led to the disproportionate incarceration of millions of black men and women.