On the seventh night of Hanukkah, hours after the shabbat, Grafton Thomas entered the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg in Monsey, New York and stabbed five people. Five Jews. The stabbing was the 13th anti-Semitic attack in New York in the span of two weeks. Earlier that month, in Jersey City, New Jersey, two assailants opened fire in a Kosher market and killed three people.
After the attack in Monsey I didn’t know how to feel. I don’t wear a yarmulke. I don’t go to synagogue or spend time in rabbi’s houses or kosher supermarkets. The chances of my being victimized in an attack targeting Jews is very low. And yet, even though I didn’t have the terrifying “it could have been me” thought, I was scared. Every anti-Semitic incident, attack, or statement is a reminder that as a Jew, I am, in fact, different. That at baseline, I am an “other.”
On my way to work in the morning, I often try to call my family in Israel to catch up — otherwise I miss them due to the time difference. After attacks, I find myself thinking twice before speaking Hebrew on the phone down the street, taking advantage of my privilege — and lack of Jewish memorabilia — that allows me to fade into whiteness. That’s an option that people of color, including Jews of color, don’t have.
And it is in that moment of fear and isolation that the political exploitation starts.
After anti-Semitic attacks, pundits and politicians explain the attack through their own political lenses. The same attack in Monsey was blamed both on President Donald Trump and on Democrats. Other used the attack to double down on their support to Israel — and conflate support of Jews with supporting the concept of a Jewish ethno-state. The New York Post’s editorial board wrote that the attack is a result of New York City’s “softness on crime” and “Jew-hatred among some blacks,” referencing the black assailants in Monsey and Jersey City.
The speed with which anti-Semitic attacks are used to promote a political agenda reeks of exploitation. It can also lead to more harm and more anti-Semitism.
So what does a productive response to anti-Semitism looks like? An anti-racist response.
In his book How To Be An Anti-Racist, historian Dr. Ibram Xendi argues that there is no such thing as “not racist.” Every action, idea, or policy is either “racist” or “anti-racist.” Racist ideas and policies promulgate racial inequalities, while anti-racist ideas and policies promote racial equity. Instead of analyzing whether people are inherently racist or not, Xendi urges us to analyze whether actions and ideas are racist or anti-racist. Xendi doesn’t write about this paradigm directly in the context of Jews in America, but his framework is useful for analyzing the response to anti-Semitic incidents.
A day before the Monsey stabbing, in response to the string of attacks that preceded it, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced new policing measures including beefing up police patrols in predominantly black neighborhoods in Brooklyn. Using Xendi’s neat dichotomy, we know from decades of stop-and-frisk, mass incarceration, and police brutality that increased police presence in communities of color causes tremendous harm and contributes to racial inequity. Then, de Blasio’s plan is simply racist. It is also likely to contribute to anti-Semitism.
Plans like de Blasio’s manufactures division between black and Jewish communities at minimum, and manufactures black anti-Semitism at worst. In a 1967 essay for the New York Times about black anti-Semitism, James Baldwin wrote: “The Jew’s suffering is recognized as part of the moral history of the world and the Jew is recognized as a contributor so the world’s history: this is not true for the blacks.” De Blasio’s policy does exactly that: Increasing harm to black people — via over-policing — allegedly to prevent harms toward Jews.
After the attack in Jersey City — that was also carried out by black assailants — black and Jewish filmmaker Rebecca Pierce wrote an analysis of black anti-Semitism for the Jewish Currents. Pierce echos Baldwin’s argument: “The violent ideology of the Jersey City shooters reflects centuries of history in which Black and Jewish communities have been divided and pitted against each other under a system that harms us all.”
Unlike exploitative political responses to the Monsey attacks, or de Blasio’s harmful policy response, some reactions exemplified anti-racist solidarity. In a moment of tremendous pain, some Jews came out in opposition of the police surge. The NYC non-profit group Jews for Racial & Economic Justice tweeted: “this is what dividing vulnerable communities look like.” On New Year’s Eve, about 250 people — Jews, Christian, and Muslims of all races — rallied in Brooklyn under the banner “Safety in Solidarity." They braved the cold to call for justice for everyone, not at the expense of anyone.
Anti-Semitic incidents, and accusation of anti-Semitism, have long been exploited to promote injustice. But anti-racist solidarity is the only way to overcome anti-Semitism — to work together so that no one feels the acute “otherness” that I feel after an attack, and that others feel merely walking down the street.