In his book How To Be An Anti-Racist, historian Dr. Ibram Xendi argues that there is no such thing as “not racist.” Every action, idea, or policy is either “racist” or “anti-racist.” Racist ideas and policies promulgate racial inequalities, while anti-racist ideas and policies promote racial equity. Instead of analyzing whether people are inherently racist or not, Xendi urges us to analyze whether actions and ideas are racist or anti-racist. Xendi doesn’t write about this paradigm directly in the context of Jews in America, but his framework is useful for analyzing the response to anti-Semitic incidents.