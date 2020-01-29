Our national leaders can do better by Puerto Rico and its people. We can remember them, account for them, and protect them like we do Iowans, Pennsylvanians, Californians, Floridians, and the citizens of all our states through our politics and policies. We can start by publicly acknowledging the serious problems facing Puerto Rico on the floors of power in Washington, D.C., as well as on the floor of a national debate stage. The Democratic Party should hold a debate or forum for its leading presidential candidates on the island to bring national attention to the issues facing Puerto Rico. We can and should provide much-needed funding, expertise, and other governmental support as quickly as possible to the island as we would if a humanitarian crisis was occurring in any of our 50 states.