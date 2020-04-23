What are your kids being asked to do with their time? What works in a physical classroom cannot always work in a virtual one. Are kids simply practicing skills, or are they being asked to apply them? This past week, I assigned a mini math project for my fifth and sixth graders. It required them to measure and calculate the area of their room and redesign a part of their room within a budget. I was blown away by the depth and diversity of results. Kids made extensive floor plans, measured their spaces using their fathers’ shoes, found the best deals on lava lamps, and explored more comfortable desks and seating for learning. While this was not the most “rigorous” project I might have assigned, it yielded exactly what we want from kids: innovation, application of skills, creativity, and engagement with learning.