All nonessential businesses, including restaurants, should be shut down. A relief program on the scale of the post-World War II Marshall Plan should be created to ensure the survival of small businesses and their employees. Medicare should be available to everyone. Americans need to shelter in place again, seriously, the way other countries did, until the spread of the disease is slowed, hospitals can catch up, enough people are tested, and serious contact tracing can happen. Anything else is lunacy. This country can afford to do it. We fear that it won’t, and these decisions are above our pay grade. But someone in charge needs to make them, and soon.