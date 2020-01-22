Conventional wisdom also has it that cable television is where the art is and movie theaters are a burial ground for superheroes and their infinity wars. But if that is really so, why did 2019 record the third biggest film domestic box office ever, why is Regal committing millions to renovate the Riverview multiplex, and why is the new AMC Fashion District such a happening place? In part because mainstream multiplexes are betting that serving alcohol and food will bring people in the doors. I’d argue that in larger part, it’s about meeting your tribe in the real rather than the virtual world. The movie is part of the experience and talking about it after clarifies and enlarges that experience.