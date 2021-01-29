Consider this example: A few years back, in a property tax case before the PA Supreme Court, Allegheny County had not reassessed property for tax assessment purposes for over 10 years and was sued to require reassessment in order to equalize taxes as required by our state Constitution. When the Supreme Court held that a reassessment was required, its decision applied to all counties which were in violation of the law — not just Allegheny County. Imagine the pressure on a justice of a region that did not want to reassess or from a donor who did not want to be reassessed. Would the justice be thinking about the retention election to come if she voted in the Allegheny county case in favor of requiring reassessment? Would that justice be thinking about her political future in her region rather than to the “greater good” of the entire Commonwealth?