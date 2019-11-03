Now, I wish we could have a drop curtain in every ﬁeld of endeavor. One example of the unconscious bias that still exists was a Title VII suit brought in the late ’70s. The plaintiffs were women who had not succeeded in getting middle-management jobs at AT&T. They did very well on all the standard criteria, but they ﬂunked disproportionately at the last stage. What was that last stage? It was what was called a “total person test.” The “total person test” was an executive interviewing the candidate for promotion. And why were women dropping out disproportionately? The executive experienced a certain discomfort in dealing with someone who is different. If he’s interviewing a man, well, he sort of knows “this person is just like me,” and he’s comfortable. But if it’s a woman, or a member of a minority group, he feels uncomfortable. This person is a stranger to him, and that shows up in how he rates the candidate.