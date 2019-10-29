These associations with family background and resources raise questions of fairness and equity in college admissions testing. The stratifying process of test scores is more complicated than it often appears. For one thing, wealthier test-takers have access to educational resources and opportunities, like extensive coaching, that prepare them for the particular constructs and design of the tests. Beyond that, those who have more resources and come from generations of higher education are not just more likely to access those preparation opportunities — they also grow up in homes where the linguistic and cultural practices are more associated with the type of reasoning measured on the test.