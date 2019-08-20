Pennhurst State School and Hospital (1908-1987) never was a psychiatric facility. The Philadelphia State Hospital at Byberry and later Norristown State Hospital performed that role in the greater Philadelphia area. (They had their own scandals and institutional controversies.) Pennhurst was dedicated to the perpetual confinement of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, what were once called the “feebleminded." They bore society’s label of “morons” and “misfits” who were a menace by their very existence.