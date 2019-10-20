School choice policies (such as charters, vouchers, specialized, and open enrollment programs) are typically imagined as a way to give all families the opportunity to send their children to schools of their choosing. However, this philosophy is inherently flawed in the most basic way: It wrongly supposes that all parents will be equal consumers in the school choice marketplace. In actuality, school choice programs are modeled after free market principles of competition and scarcity. Even in extreme cases — for example, New Orleans, which no longer has traditional district run public schools — there is still not complete choice. Families in a choice model still must complete an application, which can prove more challenging for families with language barriers, lack of knowledge about the system, or limited access to the internet. Some parents learn to game applications, schools may maintain different deadlines/admissions requirements, school leaders can have practices that exclude certain students, or competitive lotteries can leave little chance of acceptance. Many families are underserved by choice and this leads to tensions and frustrations even amongst the advantaged, who have been found to behave in ways that secure advantages for their own children.