I don’t think our elected officials always understand the human aspect of the bills they propose, or the real effects they would have on the lives of their constituents. I invite the sponsors of these bills to visit failing school districts like Philadelphia and see firsthand why more than 37,000 Pennsylvania parents like me are choosing to send our children to charter schools. If they still believe that taking this choice away from us would be better for our children, I would disagree. But if it came down to it, and we were forced to pay out-of-pocket to keep attending our current cyber charter, I would rather struggle financially to continue sending my children to the school that’s actually working for them than to feel trapped within the hopeless failure of a district that isn’t working at all.