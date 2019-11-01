Pennsylvania also offers scholarships through the Education Improvement and Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credits, allowing more than 50,000 students to receive a scholarship that helps pay for part of the cost of a private or parochial school. However, these tax credits are now capped at $190 million, or just half of 1% of our total tax dollars spent on public education K-12. There were at least another 50,000 who could not receive any scholarship assistance because of the arbitrary limit on the amount of available tax credits. In June, Gov. Tom Wolf ignored the needs of these children when he vetoed House Bill 800’s robust EITC expansion.