Resource officers around the country are guilty of some astonishing abuses, and recent events give plenty of reasons to doubt their utility. In December of 2019, a school resource officer was seen, on video, using a body slam on an 11-year-old boy, and multiple school resource officers were arrested in 2019 for sexual misconduct. What’s more: the original impetus for having officers be part and parcel of the educational atmosphere was to avert school shootings, and, in one of the deadliest school shootings in American history at Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida, officers not only were unable to stop the violence—they faced public scrutiny for failing to act appropriately, including one officer who hid in his car.