SROs are career law enforcement officers with sworn authority who are deployed by employing police departments or agencies in community-oriented policing assignments to work in collaboration with schools. Carefully selected, specially trained SROs provide many benefits, including preventing on-campus violence through appropriate interventions before violence occurs, mitigating unexpected violent incidents through immediate response, and reducing the need for schools to call 911 in some emergencies. SROs can also increase the likelihood that students (particularly those with mental-health issues) get the help they need from social service and health care systems.