But we quickly realized that a more likely scenario, for colleges and schools like ours, is that some students will be able to come back for the start of the school year, while others won’t. With students enrolled at our school from dozens of different countries and U.S. states, we know that some of them won’t be able to return due to travel and/or visa restrictions. And some parents won’t want their children to be away from home, even if schools have reopened in most areas.