This year has been tough on public school teachers and students. My 10th graders at W.B. Saul High School in the School District of Philadelphia are serving as newly christened elementary school teaching assistants while they try to tune in to my classes. When they unmute themselves to respond to or ask a question, I often hear two or three other Zoom teacher voices at the same time in the background, while a little sibling adorably butts in. This is my fourth year teaching, but in many ways I feel as if it is my first. I find myself waking up early and going to bed late almost every day to create totally new materials conducive to online learning.